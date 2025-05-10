In view of the evolving situation and to ensure the safety and well-being of its youth, the Government of Assam has established a dedicated 24x7 student helpline at Assam Bhawan, New Delhi.

This initiative is aimed at extending timely support to students from Assam currently studying in various parts of the country.

The Assam Bhawan helpline will serve as a point of contact for students facing any kind of difficulty or in need of assistance. The helpline will be coordinated by officials stationed at the Bhawan to respond to queries and offer necessary support around the clock.



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Students can reach out to the following contacts:

Ranadip Kumar Dam, ACS, Joint Secretary, GAD & OSD, Assam Bhawan, New Delhi: 9874355305

Vinod Kalita, House Manager, Assam Bhawan, New Delhi: 8920570507

Emergency Helpline (24x7): 011-23010298 / 26877111

The Government of Assam has urged all students hailing from the state and currently residing outside to make note of these contact numbers and utilise them in case of any emergencies or concerns.

This proactive step underscores the Assam government’s commitment to the welfare and safety of its students across the country.