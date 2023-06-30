Assam Police on June 30 apprehended seven persons for their alleged connection PDS Rice Scam in the Dhekiajuli area of the state's Sonitpur district.

The arrested persons have been identified as Surajit Senapati (38 years), Aniruddha Palit (53 years) Bhaskar Jyoti Kar, Thobir Tati (50 years), Subrata Banik (51 years), Mridul Taran (59 years) and Ashok Ghosh (46 years).

''In continuation of search operations, 7 persons are apprehended by a team of CMSVC last night from Tezpur, Dhekiajuli, and nearby areas in connection with Vigilance PS case no.04/2023 u/s 120B/420/406/409 IPC R/W sec 13(1)(a)/13(2) PC act,1988 (NFSA rice),'' the police said in a statement.

The statement further said that the absconding prime accused Hemanta Talukdar, Secretary of Dhekiajuli and Mijibari GPSS of NFSA scam, was also apprehended from Jorabat, by the team of CM’S SVC, while he was changing his hideout from Guwahati to Nagaon.

''Along with him, Durlov Nath, a relative of the absconding Talukdar, who helped in selecting places of his hideouts, has also been arrested.

They were produced before the Special Court on June 30 and they were sent for police custody for four days.

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