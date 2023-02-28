At least seven shops were completely gutted in a fire that broke out at a market in the Dhubri district of Assam on February 27 night.

The fire which broke out at the market in Gauripur destroyed goods worth Rs lakh apart from destroying shops.

The exact reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained, however, locals suspect that some miscreants had triggered the fire by stealing valuables.

''The fire was so massive that at least several shops were destroyed completely in the fire. We are suspecting that some had done it intentionally as after the loss in the fire, the remaining goods in the shops are also missing,'' said one of the shop owners while speaking to media over the matter.

Later, the fire department managed to douse the fire with the help of locals.

The local people sought a probe into the incident from the administration and also sought help from the government.

In another such incident, a massive fire broke out at Mao Market in Nagaland's capital Kohima around 4 pm on February 27.

It is suspected that a short circuit is the cause of the fire.

The Mao market, which is among the biggest markets in Kohima and located near the Bethel hospital, was engulfed in flames, causing panic among shopkeepers and visitors.

At least 4 fire-tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Upon receiving the information of the same, Nagaland DGP Rupin Sharma also reached the site to take stock of the situation.

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