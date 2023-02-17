Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 17 said that several families have cancelled pre-scheduled marriages between underage children in the state.

The Assam Chief Minister termed this a positive impact of the two-week-long crackdown against child marriage.

''Reports are coming from various parts of Assam that several families have cancelled pre-scheduled marriages between unde age children after our drive against such illegal practices. This is definitely a positive impact of our two-week-long crackdown against child marriage,'' tweeted Sarma.

Reports are coming from various parts of Assam that several families have cancelled pre-scheduled marriages between unde age children after our drive against such illegal practices. This is definitely a positive impact of our two-week long crackdown against child marriage. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 17, 2023

It is worth mentioning that over 3,000 people have been arrested in the child marriage crackdown so far in the state and the drive against this social evil is likely to continue.

''Our crackdown against child marriage has entered its second week with 3,015 arrests made so far. The drive against this social evil will continue. The positive side is that now people are coming out and surrendering before police,'' Sarma had tweeted.

The Assam Police had launched the crackdown on child marriage on February 3 and persons belonging to Hindu and Muslims have been apprehended in the crackdown.

The highest number of arrests have been made in the Hojai district which stands at 216. Nagaon comes second where a total of 184 persons were arrested in child marriage cases. Dhubri stands third where a total of 183 persons have been arrested in the Assam government's crackdown against child marriage.

Dhubri has the highest number of registered cases which stands at 383.

Nagaon follows Dhurbri with 255 cases registered in the police station while Kokrajhar comes next where 209 cases have been registered against persons involved in child marriage.

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