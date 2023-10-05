The Bharatiya Janata Party's Assam unit today received a shot in the arm as several prominent leaders of the state's tea tribe community formally joined the saffron party.

The joining ceremony, which was held at the Assam BJP headquarters in Guwahati, saw Vice President of the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangh (ACMS) and member of the Tea Board of India, Nabin Chandra Keot formally join the party. Apart from him also joining the BJP were the office bearers of the Dibrugarh unit of the ACMS. These include ACMS Dibrugarh unit president Taro Dhanowar and vice presidents Putul Gosait and Bishal Tanti.

The new joinees also included social worker from Nowboicha, Rao Gajendra Singh, and the Assam Tea Tribes Students Association's (ATTSA) Lakhimpur district organisational secretary Birendra Singh. Along with them, several workers from the Congress party also joined the BJP today during the event.

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Addressing the event, Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita said that the tea tribe community has seen a massive development wave under the government of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Kalita further said that the government has taken several steps for the development of the tea tribes in the state. From infrastructure development to building of toilets, from receiving ration cards to health care under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the Assam BJP president talked of the various steps taken by the government to development the tea tribe community of the state.

Attacking the Congress, Kalita called them a corrupt party and stated that they had been exploiting the tea tribe community of Assam for decades. He said that the tea tribe community has finally come under the shadow of the BJP to escape from the corruption of the Congress.

