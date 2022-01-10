GUWAHATI: With the advent of a new wave of COVID-19, several top officials of the Assam Police force have now been tested positive for the pathogen, said reports.

As per sources, senior police officers Hiren Nath (ADGP), Satyaraj Hazarika (DIG), Dhananjay P. Ghanawat (SP of Sonitpur), Rajen Singh (SP of Baksa), Mohanlal Meena (SP of Sadiya), V.V. Rakesh Reddy (SP of Goalpara), and CID SP Pranabjyoti Goswami have tested positive.

Dr Naba Jyoti Gogoi, SDM&HO (HQ) and DSO, of Dibrugarh has also tested positive.

Additionally, Santanu Dutta, the additional SP of Majuli, too has tested positive.

In another COVID-19 related development from the state, Minister Pijush Hazarika tested negative today.

Today, Assam logged 988 fresh cases of the virus and one death, with a positivity rate of 6.48%.

Follow us on Facebook