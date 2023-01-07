With dipping mercury and torturous winter cold, death continues to hover on the people sleeping at stations and road pavements. Another person has been found dead at the Lumding Railway Station in Hojai district in Assam presumably due to severe cold.

A woman was found dead at platform no 1 of the railway station on Friday, January 6, night. Witnesses who saw the lifeless body suspected the deceased to have died due to the cold weather condition.

The deceased woman has been identified as Durga Chakrabarty, as per sources of the Railway Police.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched by the police to ascertain the exact reason behind the woman’s death.

At least two people, including a woman, were discovered dead at Lumding Railway Junction on Thursday, January 5. According to sources, the people died due to a lack of quilts to protect them from the bitter cold.

On Sunday, January 1, a young man's death was reported where the youth was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his bedroom in Guwahati.

Emil Murmu, a young man from the Sonitpur district, worked as a cook at the "Maa" restaurant in Adabari.

The incident was reported in the city’s Adabari area.

The body was taken to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for a post mortem by the time the police arrived at the scene.

The youth's family had even filed a complaint regarding Emil's death.

In yet another incident, a one-half month-old baby of one Hifjur died due to alleged complacency of police in Karimganj created sensation in the area.

The incident took place due to alleged delay in providing medicines to Hifjur’s sick baby due to routine checkup of police at Tongibari village under Ratabari constituency in the district.

Hifjur is a resident of West Tongibari village under Paldahar Gaon Panchayat.

In order to prevent road accidents police was carrying out routine checkup in the area it was then Hifjur’s, a carpenter, bike was stopped for checking his vehicle papers.

Allegedly Hifjur repeatedly told the police about his sick baby and that the medicines he bought were extremely important for the baby at the moment. Hifjur further told the police that he could keep his bike in police custody and even showed the police the papers related to his baby’s sickness.

Allegedly, the police didn’t pay heed to Hifjur’s repeated requests and due to the delay at the check post Hifjur couldn’t cater to the need of the baby.

Also read : Assam: Two found dead at Lumding railway station due to severe cold condition