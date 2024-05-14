In a shocking incident, Assam Police personnel were seriously injured after being attacked by a notorious cattle smuggler and his family last night in Gumra, Cachar district.



The accused, Abdul Wahid Barbhuyan, also known as Pakhi Miya, has been arrested.

The attack occurred when a team of police officers arrived to arrest Pakhi Miya, who is known for his extensive involvement in cattle smuggling across the border to Bangladesh. During the operation, Sub-Inspector Chandan Patowary and Woman Constable Karabi Das sustained serious injuries. Both officers were assaulted by members of Pakhi Miya's family.

Following the assault, Sub-Inspector Patowary was admitted to the Silchar Medical College & Hospital for treatment. Despite the violent confrontation, the police successfully apprehended Pakhi Miya. Additionally, his wife and daughter were also arrested for their roles in the attack on the police officers.



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