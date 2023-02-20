Father of Bandana Kalita, the prime accused behind the gruesome murder in Guwahati, has appealed that his daughter should be shot down in an encounter if found guilty in the case.



On February 20, Bandana Kalita's father made an appeal to have her shot down if she was found guilty in the grisly murder case in Guwahati.



The parents of the person who was initially accused denied knowing anything about her wrongdoings, stating that they were unaware of any such murder.



“We cannot believe that she can do such a thing,” the father told the media. If she is found guilty of the murder, shoot her down.



|Bandana Kalita, the victim's husband, was married to Amarjyoti De, according to her parents.

According to reports, the accused was staying at her parents' house at the time of her arrest, having already committed the homicide. Her parents have argued that she is not guilty in the case.



It should be noted that Bandana's confession to the horrific crime following her arrest on February 19 brought the case to light. She was transported to the Panbazar All Women's Police Station in Guwahati.

The murder case has been compared to the tragic death of Shraddha Walker in Delhi, in which the accused cut the victim's body and stored it before disposing of the parts all over the city.



The murder was first reported on Sunday and took place in the Noonmati neighborhood of Guwahati, according to initial reports. It is believed that the accused woman had an extramarital relationship with another man before the murder.



According to reports, the accused in this case had killed the two people by cutting them up and stuffing the parts in a refrigerator. Three days after the homicide, the bodies were unloaded in Meghalaya's Dawki.



Bandana Kalita, the main suspect in the case, committed the crime with her lover and another friend. They worked together to brutally kill her mother-in-law Shankari Dey and her husband Amarjyoti Dey.



In addition, the case's victims, a mother and son, have been reported missing since August of last year. The chilling case of Bandana Kalita's murder came to light after she was arrested.



Also read : Delhi Shraddha style murder: Guwahati woman brutally murders husband, mother-in-law, stores body parts in refrigerator