In a significant development, Sub-Inspector Nipu Kalita, serving with the Assam Police, has been dismissed from his position, effective from June 27, 2023. The decision was made following an internal inquiry into the allegations made against him in connection with DP Np. 07/2021.

Taking to Twitter, DGP, Assam Police, GO Singh wrote, "SI(UB) NIPU KALITA IS DISMISSED FROM SERVICE W.E.F. 27.06.2023 IN CONNECTION WITH DP NO. 07/2021 FOR HIS SERIOUS MISCONDUCT INCLUDING RECEIVING OF BRIBE WHILE POSTED IN CACHAR DEF VIDE RULE 7 OF THE ASSAM SERVICES(DISCIPLINE & APPEAL RULE, 1964, RULE 66 OF ASSAM POLICE MANUAL PART-III READ WITH SECTION 65 OF ASSAM POLICE ACT, 2007 AND ARTICIE 311 OF THE CONSTITUTION OF INDIA".

SI(UB) NIPU KALITA IS DISMISSED FROM SERVICE W.E.F.

27.06.2023 IN CONNECTION WITH DP NO. 07/2021 FOR HIS SERIOUS MISCONDUCT INCLUDING RECEIVING OF BRIBE WHILE POSTED IN CACHAR DEF VIDE RULE 7 OF THE ASSAM SERVICES(DISCIPLINE & APPEAL RULE, 1964, RULE 66 OF ASSAM POLICE MANUAL… — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) July 2, 2023

The inquiry revealed serious misconduct on the part of Kalita, including the acceptance of bribes during his tenure in Cachar DEF.

The dismissal of SI Nipu Kalita came in accordance with Rule 7 of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal Rule, 1964) and Rule 66 of the Assam Police Manual. The authorities took swift action to ensure accountability and maintain the integrity of the police force.



Also read : Assam: Water-supply pipe bursts again in Guwahati, commuters travel through flooded road