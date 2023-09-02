The National Institute of Technology Silchar (NIT Silchar) has taken severe disciplinary measures against students engaged in an attack on three mess employees on July 27, 2023.

NIT Silchar imposed serious penalties against the students involved for the egregious breach of discipline and misbehaviour linked to the assault on mess personnel at Boy's Hostel-4 in an official notification released yesterday and signed by Registrar KL Baishnab.

A total of twelve students have been fined Rs 10,000 each as part of their punishment.

The students facing fines are Raghuvendra Singh, Supratik Saha, Rajan Kumar Raj, Mirajul Islam Sayem, Jyotishka Bhattacharjee, Jyotirmoy Kalita, Pappu Mondal, Abhijit Doley, Kangkan Jyoti Kalita, Rohit Nandi, Abhinav Goswami, and Saurav Jyoti Saikia.



Also Read: Assam CID detains Bajali DSP Pushkal Gogoi along with six other police officer

Furthermore, another official notice, also signed by the registrar, confirmed the rustication of four students involved in the incident.

They will face rustication for two semesters, covering the periods of July to December 2023 and January to June 2024. In addition to rustication, these students have been expelled from the hostel during this time.

The students who have faced rustication and hostel expulsion are Saurabh Kumar Meena, Himanshu, Rohit Kumar Meena, and Md Jubair Mahmud Protim.

The event, which got significant notice when a video of it went viral, has sparked worries about the safety and well-being of school support employees.

A gang of students was shown in the video viciously attacking three contractual mess staff while insulting and accusing them of robbery. An unsubstantiated claim that was proved to be unfounded.

A committee was created to investigate the situation, and the Police Department placed its faith in the institution to bring justice to the victims.