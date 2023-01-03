Assam singer and musician Zubeen Garg unveiled his own statue at the banks of Dibru river in Digboi on January 2 at the ongoing Nazirating Tamuli Tourism Festival.

A huge crowd gathered on the second day of the Nazirating Tamuli Tourism Festival which is being held on the banks of the historic Digboi’s Dibru river with a three-day colourful program since January 1.

The statue was unveiled to a huge reception as crowd pullers greeted the heartthrob of Assam, Zubeen Garg at the tourism festival.

The entire spot has turned into a huge tourist attraction as picnicers as well festival revellers are attending the 3-day cultural extravaganza.

Traditional songs and dances along with other cultural fiesta have made the opening days of the New Year into a festive galore.

On the other hand, there is a section of visitors who are attending the event to experience the vast natural treasure.

In the meantime, the presence of popular artist Zubeen Garg at the event has attracted more crowds from across the state as visitors enjoy the tourism fest.

The 20 feet tall statue of Zubeen Garg was built by artist Diganta Madhav Goswami.

MLA Suren Phukan said the birth anniversary of Zubeen Garg will be celebrated at this statue venue.

Union Minister Rameshwar Teli was also present on the occasion.

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