Amidst the crackdown on potholes, open pits and under construction public road works following strict instructions by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Dibrugarh Police on June 11 picked up a site engineer of a private contractor of AMRUT scheme over alleged negligence in public road work.

After the instructions of the Chief Minister to take action against the people responsible for the road accidents due to the potholes on the road, Dibrugarh Police detained the site engineer for the alleged negligence during the execution of the project.

The engineer identified as Samir Sarka, representing the company which is allotted the contract for the AMRUT project in Dibrugarh has been picked up by the police after one person lost his life in a road accident on 8th June at Graham Bazar, Dibrugarh.

Samir Sarkar is a resident of North 24 Pargona, Ballavpur, West Bengal. He was a Pipeline supervisor/Survey Engineer who was arrested in connection with Dibrugarh PS Case No. 327/2023 u/s 304 IPC.

He will be produced before the court today.

It needs mention, finding major lapses on the part of the authorities involved in the public works, Kamrup Metro District Administration on June 11 released a helpline number where residents of Guwahati can share information regarding damaged roads/ open pits/ dugouts which need rectification and restoration.

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