Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 25 announced the results of Gunotsav 2023 while additionally expressing happiness on the massive improvement of school infrastructure and quality of education.

Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat and Majuli have bagged first, second, third and fourth position respectively as per the Gunotsav 2023 results. Surprisingly, Kamrup Metro stands in the 29th position.

The primary objective of Gunotsav is a comprehensive evaluation of the education system in Assam, covering various parameters such as teacher-student ratio, infrastructure, teaching methodologies and student performance.

Noteworthy, more than 11,000 schools in Assam out of the 19,172 schools who participated in the Gunotsav 2023 have received A+ grade for their performance, seeing a major jump in the field of education after evaluating all parameters.

Additionally, CM Sarma announced a financial aid of Rs 25,000 to all schools receiving A+ grade to utilize the amount for improvement in infrastructure deficiency if any.

CM Sarma mooted for a non-financial academic initiative and urged authorities to bring school uniforms as part of evaluation under Gunotsav.

Simultaneously, the Chief Minister of Assam also mulled plans to discuss efforts on how to improve the C and D grade schools and take them to at least B grade.

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