Assam: Six detained after water bottle thrown at Himanta Biswa Sarma’s convoy

Tensions flared in Assam after a plastic water bottle was hurled at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s convoy during his visit to Golaghat.

The incident, which occurred on Monday, led to the detention of six individuals, including prominent Congress workers, on Tuesday.

Among those detained are Pallab Chetia, Secretary of the Golaghat District Congress Committee, and Rahul Phukan, the son of a former Block Congress Secretary. Both are reportedly close associates of Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi.

The ruling BJP quickly linked the incident to what it called the Congress’s "politics of disruption." Golaghat BJP MLA Biswajit Phukan invoked historical political tensions, alleging that Congress "cannot tolerate the CM’s popularity."

While no injuries were reported and the bottle did not hit any vehicle directly, Assam Power Minister Prasanta Phukan termed it a “serious security breach” and even alleged an "attempt on the Chief Minister’s life." He called for an immediate review of Sarma’s security detail.



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The incident, caught on video and circulated widely, has triggered a political blame game. The BJP held protests in Dibrugarh, demanding action and a public apology from Congress.

However, the Congress rejected the allegations, with spokesperson Rituporno Konwar stating that four Youth Congress workers had been “illegally detained” even before the incident during a separate protest against cattle theft.

“If they were in custody, how could they be involved? This is nothing but an attempt to silence democratic dissent,” Konwar argued.

CM Sarma, while addressing the media, downplayed the attack with sarcasm, but the political temperature has continued to rise.

Senior Congress leaders Bhupen Borah and Rakibul Hussain both condemned the act, with Borah saying,

“Congress believes in peaceful and democratic protest. Throwing a bottle at the CM is unacceptable and condemnable.”

Hussain, who recalled being attacked himself during a previous incident, said the BJP should not politicize such acts for vendetta.

The case has brought into focus both security lapses around the CM’s movements and deepening political polarization in Assam. An investigation is currently underway.