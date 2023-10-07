Six drug peddlers were arrested by the Special Task Force of Assam Police during a raid at Sonapur near Guwahati. Acting on a special input, the STF team conducted a raid at Amtola in the Sonapur area and apprehended the six drug peddlers while also seizing heroin weighing 87.4 grams. The heroin was concealed in 30 plastic vials and three tobacco boxes. Apart from the contraband, police also seized nine empty vials, one empty tobacco box, five mobile phones, cash worth Rs 4,700 and four syringes.

All the six persons have been put under arrest in the meantime. The arrested persons have been identified as Binud Medhi, Marshal Suting, Raj Thapa, Bicky Lengdo, Donbok and Sahara Begum. All the arrested persons have been handed over to the Sonapur Police for further necessary action.

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