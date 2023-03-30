Six students appearing for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination for General Science subject were expelled from the exam hall on March 30 over ‘misconduct’.

As per reports, the incident occurred at a Moirabari secondary school examination center where students were prohibited from taking the exam.

It is established that the students engaged in misconduct in the exam room, which compelled the authorities to prohibit their participation in the exam.

It could be referenced that the rescheduled General Science assessment of the HSLC assessment in Assam, directed by the Leading group of Auxiliary Training, Assam (SEBA) was held today, Walk 30.

Due to the controversy surrounding incidents involving question paper leaks, the examination had to be rescheduled. A small number of candidates were given access to the General Science (C3) question paper prior to the exam, according to reports.

SEBA promptly issued a notification announcing the exam's cancellation following the news.

Later on Assam training priest took to twitter to console understudies that another date will be reported soon. He advised them not to "panic or feel discouraged."

On Walk 13, SEBA delivered a warning illuminating about the new date for the Overall Science assessment.

Assam Police launched a massive operation to bring those responsible to justice after the question paper leak. As a result, a number of teachers and students were detained.

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