Assam Police apprehended six Bangladeshi nationals in Karimganj district on Thursday.

The individuals, identified as Tarique Anowar, Dayal Mall, Monu Mall, Shajahan Mia, Jainab Sapuria, and Khalimur Mall, were detained following intelligence reports of their unauthorized entry into India.

The apprehension took place in Karimganj, a district that shares a porous border with Bangladesh, where cross-border movements have historically been a challenge.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that the detainees were interrogated before being swiftly deported back to Bangladesh.

Their deportation was conducted in coordination with border security agencies to ensure a smooth and safe handover across the international boundary.



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Illegal infiltration remains a key issue for Assam, which has long shared both cultural and geographical ties with neighbouring Bangladesh.

Authorities in Assam have been working to intensify security measures along the border, underscoring the importance of the detection and deportation process for maintaining regional stability.

In recent years, the Assam government and law enforcement agencies have prioritized tackling illegal immigration, deploying additional surveillance, and adopting stricter border security protocols.

Karimganj’s location makes it particularly vulnerable to such incidents, requiring vigilant border patrolling and robust intelligence networks.

This latest action by the Assam Police reflects the state’s commitment to addressing cross-border infiltration and protecting the integrity of its borders.

The deportation of these six individuals serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges posed by illegal immigration, and Assam's continued dedication to countering it through lawful and prompt measures.