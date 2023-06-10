Armed with rod and other sharp objects, six inmates of a de-addiction centre in Samaguri, Assam fled on June 9.

A tense situation prevailed at the de-addiction centre on Friday night after six drunk youths, armed with sharp objections threatened two employees of “Arising Wellness Society”, a de-addiction centre in Samaguri and fled after breaking the door of the centre.

The entire scene has been captured on CCTV cameras.

Six drunk youths managed to flee after vandalising the furniture of the centre. Five have been arrested by the authorities but one is still absconding.

Locals have alleged that the youth are indulging in ruckus or rude behaviour by consuming intoxicants every night at the centre.

When the locals informed the police about the matter, the Samaguri police reached the spot at night and started a preliminary investigation.

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