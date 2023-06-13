In an effort to decongest Guwahati in the interest of smooth traffic movement, a six-lane bridge-cum-road project connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati across the Brahmaputra is underway, which is likely to be ready by 2024.

Informing about the present construction work going at the site, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter and wrote, “We will soon be able to decongest Guwahati. The six-lane bridge connecting the city to North Guwahati will be ready next year”.

The 8.4 km bridge is being built at a cost of Rs 2608 crore. 73 per cent of construction is complete with the bridge expected to be ready by 2024.

The main portion of the bridge will be 1.24 kms long. After crossing the bridge from Guwahati, the road will be six lanes up to Gauripur.

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