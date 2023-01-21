In a horrific accident, six school kids suffered serious injuries after an e-rickshaw they were traveling in turned turtle in Dhubri.

According to initial reports, the e-rickshaw hit a two-wheeler before losing control and toppling. While the biker was unharmed, the school girls sustained grievous injuries.

The injured individuals have been admitted to a nearby hospital. Further details are awaited.Earlier on November 26, At least two students were injured after a school bus skidded off the road and fell into a paddy field in Assam's Bokakhat.

The school bus which belonged to Aarohan Academy in Bokakhat was on its way to school with students and skidded off the road in Kamargaon.As per locals and eyewitnesses, the driver of the school bus while trying to save a collision with a tractor which was coming from the opposite direction, lost its control and fell into a paddy field.

Also Read: Assam: 2 students sustain injuries as school bus falls into a paddy field in Bokakhat

“I was on my way to my paddy field. And then, I saw a speeding tractor coming toward the school bus. There was a turning on the road. The driver while trying to manoeuvre lost control and fell into the paddy field. The tractor is at fault since it was at high speed and this is not a road for a speeding vehicle.” said an eyewitness who witnessed the accident.

Upon receiving the information, Kamargaon Police reached the spot and sent the two injured students to a local hospital.

“We were inside the bus and suddenly a tractor came out of nowhere. The driver saved us from a major incident. Two of our friends are injured and police have taken them to hospital for treatment.” said a school student.

In yet another incident on November 5, 2022, at least 14 children were injured after two school buses met with an accident at Lalungaon in Lokhra when a school bus hit another school bus of Delhi Public School.The injured students were immediately rushed to Excelcare Hospital at Boragaon after the incident.

However,the driver of the other school bus absconded from the scene after the accident.