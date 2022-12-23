Six writers from Assam brought laurels to the state as they bagged Sahitya Akademi Awards 2022 on December 20.

Out of 6 writers, three got the award for their own work while three others bagged the award for their translation work.

Litterateur-journalist Manoj Kumar Goswami got the award for his short story collection, Bhool Satya, Bodo writer Rashmi Choudhury got the award for her poetry Sansrini Modira and KB Nepali got the award for his drama Saina.

On the other hand, Prof Juri Dutta got a translation prize for Kocharethi: Arava Nari of Malayalam novelist Narayan's Kocharethi, Bodo writer Raja Devojit Basumatary for the translation work Kabuliwalani Bengali Biji of Bengali novelist Sushmita Bandopadhyay's Kabuliwalar Bengali Bou and Purna Kumar Sarmah for his translation of Assamese novelist Purabi Bormudoi's Shantankulanandan into Nepali.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wished all the distinguished writers a bright future and hope that they will brighten the field of literature with their unique works and make Assam proud.

Sarma also congratulated Manoj Kumar Goswami on winning the Sahitya Akademi Award 2022.

''I wish all the distinguished writers a bright future and hope that they will brighten the field of literature with their unique works and make Assam proud.

Congratulations to Shri Manoj Kumar Goswami on winning the Sahitya Akademi Award 2022 for his book 'Bhool Satya'. There are many ways to get a job in the field of architecture, but the most important thing is to get a job in the field of architecture,'' the Assam CM tweeted.

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