Assam SLRC declares results for 5,023 Class IV posts across 41 departments

The Assam State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) on October 15 announced the much-awaited results for 5,023 Class IV posts under various administrative departments of the state government.

Addressing a press conference, Commission Chairman B. Kalyan Chakravarty said that 41 departments had submitted requisitions for these posts. Of the total vacancies, 2,102 posts were for candidates who studied up to Class 8, 1,088 posts for those who passed the HSLC or equivalent examination, and 1,833 posts were reserved for the Power and Public Works Department (PWD) for electrical divisions—requiring HSLC qualification along with an ITI pass certificate from a government-approved institute.

The recruitment process was based on a written test carrying 135 marks and an oral interview worth 15 marks. The written examinations for the two qualification levels were held on October 27, 2024, followed by oral interviews between June 17 and July 7, 2025.

A total of 13,99,898 applications were received, out of which 9,28,126 candidates appeared for the written test. Subsequently, 9,672 candidates were shortlisted for interviews, with 8,739 finally appearing for the process.



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Chakravarty informed that the final merit list was prepared based on the combined scores from both stages. The allocation of departments to provisionally selected candidates will be done through a computerised randomisation system developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) in the presence of independent observers to ensure transparency.

He clarified that all results are provisional and subject to verification of eligibility, documents, and certificates by the respective appointing authorities. The final appointment orders will be issued by the concerned departments after due verification.

For candidates under the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category, physical verification and medical clearance will be conducted by a designated Medical Board.

Chakravarty also emphasized that each candidate will be considered for only one post, and those selected for a higher-grade pay post will not be eligible for selection in lower-grade categories.

The announcement marks another major recruitment milestone under the state government’s efforts to streamline public service appointments and ensure transparency in the selection process.