Assam State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) on December 15 released the admit cards for the skill test of grade 3 direct recruitment.

The skill test is scheduled to be held on December 21 and 29.

As per the official announcement, all candidates who passed the grade 3 written test, except for applicants for stenographer and Driver posts, will have to take the computer test.

After publishing, admit cards will be available on sebaonline.org. Besides this, the schedule and notification for the test are available on the same website.

The computer test for category 3 (bachelor's degree in computer/Library Science) will be held from December 21 to December 24.

For category 2 candidates or candidates with bachelor's degrees, the test is scheduled for December 29, and for category 1 (Higher Secondary or class 12), the test will be held from December 26 to 28.

Here's how to download admit card.

--- The candidates need to visit the official website of the SEBA website i.e. sebaonline.org.

--- After visiting the said website, the State Level Recruitment Commission Portal home page will appear on the screen.

--- Then the candidates need to find out the Grade 3 and Grade 4 Posts Admit Card Link.

--- After clicking on the link a login page of the website will appear on the screen and here the candidates will fill out the required details such as application No. and the Password then click on the login button.

--- Then candidates need to save it or take out the print of the Admit card for future reference.

Also read: Assam: Gauhati HC grants bail to 3 accused in GMC sludge extraction scam