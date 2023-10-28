Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 28 informed that soil collected from more than 26,000 villages and towns in Assam have left for Delhi.

Taking to plaftorm X, CM Sarma wrote, "Soil collected from 26,098 villages and towns in Assam over the last 5 weeks today left for New Delhi. Mati from across Bharat will soon converge at Amrit Vatika for a grand tribute to our martyrs".

Scheduled for arrival in New Delhi on Saturday, a number of urns, escorted by a group of youths, will be securely housed within the premises of Assam House. Chief Minister Sarma, in a media interaction, shared that on October 31, the soil from these Assam urns will be combined with soil from various parts of the country.

This will tale place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will be used in the construction of the Amrit Vatika in the national capital.

Additionally, he mentioned that soil from an extra 270 urns currently stored in the state will be used for the construction of the proposed university in Gohpur. This university will be named in honour of the martyred freedom fighter, Kanaklata Barua.

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