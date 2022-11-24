A shocking murder came to light from the Changmai village in the Dibrugarh district, where a young man murdered his mother after she refused to provide him money to buy a mobile phone.

As per reports, Jintu Das, son of Raju Das of Dibrugarh Changmai village, killed his mother Renu Das over a simple mobile phone.

Notably, the accused wanted Rs 16,000 from his mother, however, she refused to give away the hard own money.

In the hit of the moment, the accused son, hit his mother Mamta Das to death with a sharp iron rod following which he took away Rs 16,000 and bought a new cell phone.

Post the incident, the killer was hiding at Chanmari Ghat in Dibrugarh Paltan Bazar. Later Lahowal police arrested accused Jintu Das from Chanmari Ghat and legal proceedings are underway.

Read more: With repeated cases of crime in broad daylight, is Guwahati a safe place to live?

A local commenting on the heinous crime said, "The parents raised him with a lot of pain but for a simple phone killed his own mother by repeatedly hitting with an iron rod."

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for 2021 Guwahati alone reported 37 cases of murders till the month of August 2022 while 151 cases were filed under the NDPS Act and 237 kidnapping cases had been registered.

In the case of murders, 90 per cent of them were found to have been committed by someone from the victim’s known circles.

Meanwhile, 39 incidents of rape and 24 cases of harassment have been reported with 225 cases registered under the POCSO Act in the current year of 2022.

According to a report of NCRB statistics from 2017, Assam led all states and union territories in the country with 78.6 incidences of violent crime per one lakh population, followed by Delhi (60.6) and West Bengal (51.4). In 2018, the number of violent instances in Assam and Delhi grew to 86.4 and 63.6, respectively, while Tripura surpassed West Bengal to take third place with 62 cases.

In 2021, West Bengal ended up second with 51.2 cases behind Assam’s 73.7 with Delhi taking the third spot with 49.2 cases.