The Indian Army and the Malaysian Army have successfully completed their joint guerilla warfare military exercise, 'Exercise Harimau Shakti 2023', in Umroi, Meghalaya.

The exercise commenced on October 23, 2023, and concluded on November 5, 2023. It aimed at enhancing operational capabilities in sub-conventional warfare environments. The training involved a wide array of Multi-Domain Operations (MDO), focusing on tactical drills and the use of modern technologies such as drones, unmanned aerial vehicles, and helicopters.

Troops from Malaysia's Fifth Royal Battalion and Indian personnel from the Rajput Regiment collaborated in the exercise, aiming to boost military cooperation and readiness for multi-domain operations in sub-conventional scenarios.

In Exercise Harimau Shakti -IV 2023, the Command Post Exercise (CPX) focused on the abilities of unit commanders and staff officers in operational plan formulations.

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