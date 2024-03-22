Congress nominee Prem Lal Ganju, contesting from Sonitpur parliamentary constituency, became the first candidate to file the nomination papers for the first phase polls in Assam scheduled on April 19, an election official said.

No nomination was filed by any of the candidates of the remaining four constituencies - Kaziranga, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh and Jorhat - till Friday. The notification for the first phase was issued on March 20.

Ganju, a state Congress general secretary, was accompanied by Pradesh Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah, the party's Dhubri contestant and sitting MLA Rakibul Hussain, while he filed the nomination papers.