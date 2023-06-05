Amid the soaring mercury level across the state of Assam and rising power bills, Assam Speaker Biswajit Daimary urges people to find alternatives by sitting under trees.

Speaking to IndiaTodayNE, the speaker said, "As the state does not have its own electricity production and as we are dependent on others, we have to combat it we have to find alternatives by sitting under trees to reduce power bills."

"By applying this strategy the power bills will come down," he added.

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Speaking on World Environment Day, the speaker also asserted that the people of Assam have changed their lifestyle and have no connection with nature and everything is artificial.

Daimary added that if a person cannot conserve trees he has no right to destroy also.

On the Guwahati city front, the speaker also urged people to boycott the use of plastic so that the city can attain less pollution in days to come.

