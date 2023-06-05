Assam man has been pulled from the rubble of a deadly Odisha train triple train tragedy after spending two days trapped under debris without food or water, in a “miracle" rescue.

The victim identified as Dulal Mazumdar becomes the fourth person from Assam to have survived the triple train accident that killed over 288 people and injured close to 1100 people.

Dulal Mazumdar, who suffered severe injuries during the collision, fell some distance away from the accident site.

Dulal who has found in a critical state was found alive by workers involved in the restoration of the damaged tracks.

Also Read: Central Bureau of Investigation to investigate train crash in Odisha, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

He was then immediately rushed to the nearest hospital in Soro. Due to the severity of his head injuries, he was later transferred to the Balasore Hospital for specialized care.

As per reports, although his condition is said to be stable, but he is still not out of danger.

Another survivor from Assam, Rupak Das is also admitted at a hospital in Cuttack.

Days after the train crash in Odisha's Balasore, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, on June 4 said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will probe the said crash.

''As per the information received so far, the Railway Board has recommended that further investigation will be carried out by the CBI,'' Vaishnaw said while speaking to reporters on the matter.

Prior to this statement, the Railway minister also informed that the root cause of the accident which claimed 288 lives and over 1000 injured has been identified.

He further said that the inquiry into the train accident has been completed and the rail safety commissioner will submit the report at the earliest.

