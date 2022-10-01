Assam Legislative Assembly speaker Biswajit Daimary handed over an appointment letter to late Bodo Student leader Upendranath Brahma’s nephew Tulav Brahma while the speaker was on an official visit to Kokrajhar’s Dotma Boragari town on October 1, 2022.

Tulav was appointed a third-grade post in the Assam Secretariat Library Department.

Apart from Biswajit Daimary, Kokrajhar MLA Lawrence Islary, Gossaigaon MLA Jiron Barumatary and Kokrajhar District Commissioner Varnali Deka were also present at Dotmar Boragari town, the birthplace of Bodofa Upendranath Brahma.

During his visit, Daimary interacted with family members of Brahma while handing the appointment letter to Tulav Brahma.

It needs mention here that Upendranath Brahma was born in Boragari village of Dotma, a small township in the Kokrajhar district of Assam.

Brahma was elected as the President of the Goalpara District Students Union in 1978-79. He was vice-president of the All Bodo Students Union between 1981-1983 and president from 1986.

Through this body, he worked for the education and well-being of the community, which he believed to be losing its culture. Under his leadership, the All Bodo Student Union (ABSU) agreed to include political issues as part of its agenda to give political maturity to the students.