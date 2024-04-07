In a targeted operation against illegal IPL betting, authorities in Barpeta district have apprehended eight individuals across various police stations on Saturday night. The crackdown resulted in the seizure of incriminating evidence and cash.

Under Barpeta Police Station jurisdiction, Aminul Islam, hailing from Kamalpur, was caught red-handed selling IPL tickets through the mobile app Skyexch.

In a parallel operation under Howly Police Station, Jahidul Islam was arrested for facilitating IPL gambling activities. Upon his arrest, a notebook containing IPL gambling records, along with a pen, a mobile phone, and Rs. 1150 in cash, were confiscated. Additionally, Mantu Das, Diganta Nath, and Sanjay Mudoi were nabbed with multiple mobile phones, gambling records, and a significant sum of Rs. 81,750 in cash.

Further, under Barpeta Road Police Station's purview, Nurjamal Ali and Mokibul Hussain were apprehended for their involvement in selling IPL digits. The seizure included six IPL double-digit selling books, records of transactions, mobile phones, and Rs. 2420 in cash. Meanwhile, Intaz Ali Pathan was also taken into custody, with authorities recovering diaries containing transactional records and a substantial amount of Rs. 1,69,000 in cash.

These arrests highlight the authorities' commitment to curbing illegal betting activities during the IPL season, ensuring fair play and maintaining the integrity of the sport. The crackdown serves as a stern warning to those involved in such illicit practices, signaling zero tolerance towards any form of gambling-related offenses.

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