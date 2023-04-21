A special health camp was organized in North Guwahati's Amingaon High School following the detection of 'Hepatitis A' cases in the last few days in Amingaon, said an official statement on April 21.

Six medical officers from Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) including two Medicine specialists, and one Pediatrician gave health care services to the people at the camp.

''A total 336 number of patients have got health checkups along with Medicine in today's camp. Along with that Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) and Sanjeevani 104 from the district have provided health care services to the people in the Amingaon area,'' an official statement said.

On the occasion, Hemanta Chaudhary (OSD of Hon'ble CM) also visited the special health camp and interacted with the public.



As per the statement, a total of patients suffering from Hepatitis A are getting treatment in the Hospital and the rest of them are getting treatment at home.

However, since April 6, a total of four persons have lost their lives due to Hepatitis A.

''The situation is taken care of by the District Heath Society, with IDSP and Admission with the help of Team GMCH. In charge of the programme is District Surveillance Officer Dr Parag Debroy,'' the statement added.

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