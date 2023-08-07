The Intensified Mission Indradhanush 5.0, a special immunisation drive targeting partially vaccinated or dropout individuals up to children of 5 years and pregnant women will be launched along with the rest of the State in Dibrugarh beginning today, on August 7 in 3 rounds ending on October 14.

Each of the rounds will be conducted for 6 working days i.e., including Routine Immunization days.

Intensified Mission Indradhanush 2023 would cover the dropped out and left-out children up to the age of 5 years and pregnant women with missed doses of vaccine.

There would be a special focus on improving coverage of Measles and Rubella (MR) vaccines, Pneumococcal Conjugate vaccine (PCV) and recently introduced 3 doses of fractional Inactivated Polio Vaccine (fIPV) in addition to other vaccines under UIP.



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