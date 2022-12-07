Hundreds of special TET qualified candidates came out on the streets and staged massive protest against the government on December 7 over non-recruitment.

As many as 110 protesters were detained by Guwahati police as the protesters blocked roads causing trouble for commuters.

Speaking on the protest, state education minister Ranoj Pegu said, “The exam was conducted based on a special process. The candidates have to follow the rules and regulations. A total of 15,000 couldn’t crack the exam, while 600 passed and among which few even got recruited. Following their demands we did conduct one special TET exam. We will think again whether to conduct the exam again. Considering the recruitment, it will be conducted through a regulated and clean process. Whatever requisite qualifications are needed or candidates carrying minimum qualifications required for the post will be able to apply for the job. Soon our education department will be releasing advertisement for the filling up of the vacant posts which was even announced by the chief minister".

The protesters demanded early recruitment as hundreds passed the special TET exam conducted in 2022.

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