Assam: Sribhumi DM imposes preventive curbs ahead of 12-hour bandh

The District Magistrate of Sribhumi, Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi, has issued an order under Section 163 of the BNSS to enforce preventive restrictions in the district on September 6 from 5:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

The move comes in view of a 12-hour bandh called by an unspecified organisation, amid apprehensions of potential public unrest and disruption of law and order.

Under the order, the assembly of five or more people without prior permission is prohibited. Organising agitations such as bandhs, rallies, strikes, dharnas, or demonstrations without authorization is banned.



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Carrying weapons, explosives, or any suspicious items is also restricted, along with obstruction of traffic, illegal parking, and use of loudspeakers or high-decibel sound instruments without approval.

The restrictions do not apply to state or central government employees on duty or emergency services, including ambulances and fire services. Violations of the order will attract legal action under relevant laws, the order added.

The district administration has emphasized that the restrictions have been imposed in the interest of maintaining peace, public safety, and uninterrupted law and order.