Assam stands with Himachal in monsoon crisis, contributes Rs 5 crore relief

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 10 expressed solidarity with Himachal Pradesh, stating that the state stands “firmly with the sisters and brothers of Himachal Pradesh in these testing times.”

Since the onset of the monsoon on June 20, Himachal Pradesh has reported 378 deaths due to rain-related incidents and road accidents. “3.5 crore people of Assam extend their prayers and solidarity in these times,” Sarma said in a post on X.

Assam Power Minister Prasanta Phukan handed over a cheque of Rs 5 crore to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in New Delhi. “On behalf of the people and government of Assam, we’ve contributed Rs 5 crore to the Himachal Pradesh CM Relief Fund. In these testing times, Assam stands with Himachal, sharing their grief and offering our heartfelt support as they rebuild lives and communities,” Phukan said.

The Assam Cabinet had approved the financial assistance under the Chief Minister’s Scheme for Public Emergency to help alleviate the suffering caused by the monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh.



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