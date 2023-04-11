Amid the growing incidents of crime in Guwahati city, yet another shocking incident has come to fore wherein a person working as a manager of a popular coffee outlet was brutally attacked by some unidentified miscreants on April 10.



The victim has been identified as Bhaskar Jyoti Das sustained severe injuries after two-bike borne miscreants attacked him with a sharp weapon. Sources claim that the miscreants were drunk during the time of the incident.

As per reports, the attackers fled from the spot after committing the incident. Das was closing the outlet late at night and was about to start his scooty for his way back home when he was attacked by the miscreants.



In the meantime, Das was admitted to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in a critical condition by witnesses who noticed the incident. Das was covered with severe cut marks during after he was taken to the hospital. He was later shifted to the Apollo hospital for advanced treatment.



An FIR has been lodged at the Bhangagarh Police Station, Guwahati and an investigation into the incident have begun to identify and trace the miscreants responsible for Das's current state.





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