Assam: State education department halts salaries of 4,907 teachers for absenteeism
In a decisive move to address absenteeism, the State Education Department has ordered the suspension of salaries for 4,907 teachers who failed to mark their attendance.
Advertisement
In a decisive move to address absenteeism, the State Education Department has ordered the suspension of salaries for 4,907 teachers who failed to mark their attendance.
The stringent action comes after it was found that these teachers had not logged their presence on the mandated education app.
The department's crackdown aims to enforce accountability and ensure that teachers are present in schools, fulfilling their duties.
It is a developing story. More details awaited
Also read: Assam: Rescue operation saves 7 relief workers stranded in Brahmaputra
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today