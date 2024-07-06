In a decisive move to address absenteeism, the State Education Department has ordered the suspension of salaries for 4,907 teachers who failed to mark their attendance.

The stringent action comes after it was found that these teachers had not logged their presence on the mandated education app.

The department's crackdown aims to enforce accountability and ensure that teachers are present in schools, fulfilling their duties.

It is a developing story. More details awaited



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