State Forest Minister and Kamrup District Guardian Minister Chandramohan Patowary visited several villages in the Boko area on Monday. His tour included stops at Kaliabari, Jarihat, Charibari, and Sijubari, where he urged local residents to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Accompanied by BJP South Kamrup District President Anjan Goswami and Boko Mandal President Hiranya Nath, the minister held a meeting at Kaliabori village, presided over by BJP Boko Mandal Secretary Lachit Kalita. Minister Patowary highlighted the relatively low number of new memberships, noting that Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma had advised outreach efforts in areas where joining rates are lacking. In response, the deadline for the joining drive has been extended from September 25 to September 29.

Patowary expressed confidence in the BJP's prospects for the upcoming 2026 state assembly elections, asserting that the party would secure victory in the 28 No. Boko-Chaygaon constituency and 104 constituencies overall. He encouraged villagers to join the BJP, promising development initiatives for the constituency. "After the delimitation of constituencies, BJP will win this constituency," he stated.

Reflecting on his long-standing ties with Boko, Minister Patowary recalled his contributions during the Assam movement, including establishing a sub-division in the Agriculture Department and the 30-bedded Boko hospital. He also informed attendees about the Arunoday 3.0 scheme, clarifying that while a ration card is necessary to avail the benefits, joining the BJP is not a requirement.

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