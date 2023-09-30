All government-run schools in Assam will remain open on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), as per a government notification released on September 29.

The Assam government has taken this decision to instill the values of Mahatma Gandhi in the younger generation. Therefore, all state schools under the Department of School Education will celebrate this day. On International Day of Non-Violence that falls on October 2, these schools will organise events to remind students of the importance of inclusive unity. All concerned stakeholders will be included in these activities, as per a notification by the Department of School Education.

A "Non-Violence Pledge" is also to be administered in all schools on that day, the notification further stated.

“In view of the International Day of Non-Violence, 2023 to be observed globally on 2nd October, 2023. the birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Government of Assam in the Department of School Education have also decided to observe the day in all the schools across the state of Assam,” the order read.

“Accordingly, all schools under the Department of School Education shall remain open on 02/10/2023 to organise programmes/activities on that day to remind students the culture of inclusive oneness and to involve all stakeholders concerned. A "Non-Violence Pledge" is also to be administered in all schools on that day,” it added.

International Day of Non-Violence is observed on October 2, the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi. Established on 15 June, 2007, it is an occasion to "disseminate the message of non-violence...through education and public awareness...and reaffirm the desire for a culture of peace, tolerance, understanding and non-violence", according to Wikipedia.

Also read : Assam and Meghalaya CM to hold crucial talks on ongoing border dispute today