In anticipation of a potential increase in the number of cases, the Assam health department had sent an urgent request to the Centre for 1.6 lakh doses of COVID-19. Following the pouring in of requests from districts for additional vaccines, the health department sought doses.

Sources claim that the state currently only possesses a stock of 2.58 lakh doses of Covaxin, including booster shots.

"On the off chance that the immunization habitats see a weighty rush, which appears to be up and coming assuming that Coronavirus cases begin spiraling in the nation, the state wellbeing division will be in a fix. According to a source cited by a national daily, "Nearly after a gap of two months, today we have placed a request before the Union health ministry seeking more stocks of Covid vaccines," adding that a demand has been raised for 60,000 Corbevax doses and one thousand Covishield doses.

As Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya presided over a video conference with the state health ministers, Assam health minister Keshab Mahanta asked for an adequate supply of Covid-19 vaccines so that the fourth precaution dose could be administered as soon as possible.

Despite this, Keshab Mahanta informed the meeting that Assam is alert and fully prepared to deal with any circumstance. He stated, "Assam has all the necessary logistical support, consumables, beds, oxygen status, ICU, and other items to handle any emergency situation."

Mandaviya urged all states to conduct Covid-appropriate behavior at all times, increase community vigilance, and increase the administration of precaution doses.

Mahanta had reviewed the Covid-19 preparedness a day earlier with senior health officials. However, health officials stated that no other concrete decision was made, with the exception of the decision to follow the Centre's instructions and sequence the genomes of positive case samples in order to track the Covid variants through INSACOG labs.



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