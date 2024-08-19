On the occasion of World Photography Day, the Directorate of Museums, Assam in collaboration with the Assam State Museum, has organized a special temporary photo exhibition entitled, “A Saga in Pictorials: Resonance from the Past.”

This unique exhibition is open to the public from 19th August 2024 to 30th September 2024, on all working days, except Mondays.

The exhibition was inaugurated today by Dr. Ranoj Pegu, the Minister, Education, Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture (Museums) etc Departments, Assam. In his inaugural address, Dr. Pegu highlighted the ever-evolving landscape of photography and its significant role in documenting history, culture, and society. He emphasized the importance of preserving and celebrating the art of photography, which has undergone remarkable transformations over the years.

The inaugural function was graced by several distinguished guests, including Sri Ranjan Sharma, Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Assam, ITFC Department, and Sri Manas Nath, Secretary to the Government of Assam, ITFC Department. The event was also attended by academicians, photographers, researchers, students, and numerous art enthusiasts, all eager to explore the historical narratives captured through the lens of photography.



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Ranjan Sharma, Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Assam, ITFC Department, in his welcome address, thanked Dr Ranoj Pegu, Minister, for his suggestions to hold this special temporary exhibition on old photographs on the occasion of World Photography Day and stated that this was for the first time that such an exhibition was being held in the Assam State Museum.

Shri Arindom Barua, Director of Museums, Assam, proposed the vote of thanks and urged residents of Guwahati and nearby areas to visit this exhibition.

The exhibition, “A Saga in Pictorials: Resonance from the Past,” offers visitors a rare glimpse into the historical and cultural evolution of the region through carefully curated photographs. Each image serves as a testament to the power of photography in capturing the essence of moments that have shaped our past.

The Directorate of Museums, Assam and Assam State Museum invite everyone to attend this special exhibition and immerse themselves in the visual narratives that continue to resonate through the corridors of time.