The Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) on May 31 laid off as many as 771 illegally recruited employees of different divisions, as per reports.

Sources said that the 771 employees working with the ASTC were employed without following due procedures during the tenure of Anand Prakash Tiwari and Khagendra Nath Chetia as Managing Director, sources said.

“The government has instructed to lay off the said employees and notices being dispatched to the respective divisions”, confirmed a source.

“In respect of engagement of contractual staff, it has been alleged that the entire 2274 staff were recruited without following the due procedure of following the system of reservation nor any interviews were held. The same is to be enquired into and if found to be true. Show Cause notice to be issued to the then MD, ASTC for flouting the government norms and initiate Departmental Proceeding against such government”, a notice read.

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