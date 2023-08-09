After coming under public scanner for failing to maintain the buses properly, now an additional 220 buses will be leased out, according to official sources.

Several buses have been found lying at the ASTC garage rotting without maintenance. A total of 154 ASTC buses have already been auctioned in Assam in 2022 through an e-auction.

Sources stated that the buses have been put up for auction and for this tender process has been ongoing for the past three months. But, we no takers and no bidders the buses continue to rot in the garage, thus hampering operations.

“These buses have been lying unused for many years. Now, whoever will acquire these buses will repair and take up the operations himself. These buses will incur total Rs 9 crores for maintenance; hence these buses will be leased out. Already three months have passed since the tender took place. Only 10 people have come for the tender. The expenditure cost is too high for the maintenance of these buses, and many have deteriorated further. Looking at the people, not many are showing interest on buying these buses. Generally such buses are auctioned. Now these days, buses are getting converted into electric ones. In the coming years, as per government’s decision, more electric buses will be in operation than diesel, petrol buses”, said an official source while speaking to India TodayNE

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