A heated debate begun on August 9 after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi walked into the Parliament floor, opening his debate for no-confidence motion over Manipur issue.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the floor of the Parliament, Rahul Gandhi said, “The BJP has murdered India in Manipur and is now trying to set Haryana on fire".

Addressing the Lower House during the debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP government, Gandhi said, "India is a voice, a voice of the heart. You have killed that voice in Manipur. You have murdered Bharat Mata in Manipur. You are traitors. My mother is sitting here. The other mother, Bharat Mata, you killed her in Manipur. That is why Prime Minister does not visit Manipur. You are not protectors of Bharat Mata, you are her killer."

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"The Prime Minister has not gone to Manipur because he doesn't consider it a part of India. You (BJP) have divided Manipur," Gandhi said, amid loud protests from the treasury benches. He alleged that the centre can stop the violence in Manipur by calling in the Army, but has not acted yet.

Invoking the epic Ramayana, Gandhi said Ravan was not killed by Ram, but by his arrogance. "You have sprinkled kerosene everywhere, you have set fire to Manipur, you are now trying the same thing in Haryana," he said, referring to recent communal clashes in Gurugram and Nuh that killed six people.

The remarks sparked a huge uproar in the House, with senior ministers demanding Gandhi's apology.

