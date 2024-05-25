In a significant breakthrough, the Special Task Force (STF) intercepted a vehicle suspected of transporting counterfeit currency near the Radisson Blu Hotel in Gota Nagar, under the jurisdiction of Jalukbari Police Station. Acting on a tip-off, the STF team, led by Inspector Kapil Pathak, conducted the operation.

The vehicle, identified by its registration number AS01QC6533, was thoroughly searched by the officers. During the search, Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) totaling ₹5,55,500 were recovered. Additionally, a bundle of white papers cut to the size of ₹500 notes, with counterfeit notes placed on the top and bottom to simulate genuine currency stacks, was also discovered.

The STF apprehended two individuals on the scene: Md Rofiqul Islam (34) from Bihpuria Lakhimpur and Sirajul Alom (25) from Nalbari. Both suspects are currently in custody, and legal proceedings have been initiated against them.

This swift action by the STF highlights the ongoing efforts to combat the circulation of counterfeit currency in the region. Authorities are continuing their investigation to trace the source of the fake notes and any potential network involved in their distribution.

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