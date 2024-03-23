A raid was undertaken at the Khanapara Bus Stop, opposite Khanapara Veterinary College under Dispur PS Jurisdiction by the Special Task Force of Assam on the morning of March 23.

Several habitual drug peddlers were apprehended during the operation.

The raid led to the recovery of 50 vials of suspected Heroin weighing 66.5 grams, three mobile phones, Cash Rs. 4270, and an Auto Rickshaw bearing registration number AS 01 CC 7967.

The individuals apprehended were Amar Pradhan aged 19, Bishnu Doley aged 27, and Manik Rajbanshi aged 40.



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The necessary formalities are currently underway.

Earlier on March 22, a static surveillance team confiscated 125.6 grams of drugs from a vehicle on the Morigaon-Jagiroad road, under the jurisdiction of the Jagiroad police station in the Jagiroad assembly constituency, Morigaon, late last night (March 21).

The operation, led by Tapan Kumar Nath, took place around 4.30 a.m. when the team intercepted an Alto car, registration number AS 02 N 3157, en route to Jagiroad railway station from Nagaon.

The drugs, concealed in a soapbox, were seized with assistance from the police.

Three individuals have been arrested in relation to the incident, and investigations are ongoing.