A stone-laden dumper engulfed in fire in Shalbagan, Doboka in Assam. The incident took place on National Highway 36 on October 10.

Locals and Dobka police immediately informed the fire brigade following which the fire brigade personnel reached the spot and doused the fire. The fire led to massive traffic jams on the national highway.

The reason behind the fire in the dumper is yet to be ascertained though the fire is suspected to have been caused due to a mechanical failure.

Police have already launched an investigation into the incident. The dumper bearing registration number AS09AC 9223 was coming towards Doboka from Karbi Anglong carrying boulders.

A month and a half ago a similar incident of a dumper catching fire in Doboka, Salbagan was reported.

As per reports, the burnt dumper is said to belong to one Subhankar Debnath of Haldhiati.

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