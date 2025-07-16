Assam: Stone thrown at MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi’s vehicle near Borchapori Tea estate

Tension gripped the Kuruabahi Tiniali area near Borchapori Tea Estate in Bokakhat after unidentified miscreants hurled a stone at the vehicle of Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi.

The stone smashed the front windshield of the vehicle, shattering it completely.

Fortunately, the legislator narrowly escaped serious injury. Kurmi was accompanied by family members, including a small child, at the time of the attack.

The MLA sustained minor injuries, while the sudden attack triggered panic across the region.

Bokakhat Police promptly reached the scene and have initiated necessary measures to investigate the incident.



Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma reviews Kokrajhar Medical College, vows healthcare boost in BTR